Report: Deputy finds meth on Marion man
Report: Deputy finds meth on Marion man

A Marion man faces a drug charge following an investigation in to a break-in, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, address listed as Finley Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Jones was assisting other deputies in looking for a break-in suspect when he came upon a man fitting the description.

Jones identified himself to McNeil, and a subsequent search of his person turned up 5.97 grams of methamphetamine.

McNeil was recently charged following further investigation.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

27 Brandon Kyle McNeil.jpg

Brandon Kyle McNeil
