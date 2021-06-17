 Skip to main content
Report: Deputy finds drugs in suspicious vehicle at welcome center
A man learned that drugs are unwelcome at the welcome center, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Luther Dover Jr., 52, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, Watson approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Tate Street Welcome Center, found Dover driving and saw a bag of white crystal substance in the floorboard at Dover’s feet.

Further investigation revealed that the bag contained methamphetamine.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.

18 Robert Luther Dover Jr.jpeg

Robert Luther Dover Jr.

 SUBMITTED
