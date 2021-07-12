Report: Deputy finds convicted McDowell felon with handgun

A felon sitting on the side of the road was packing stolen heat, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Patrick Ryan Poteat, 29, address listed as Copper Pot Drive in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

While on patrol on Jacktown Road at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, April 11, Lund stopped to speak with Poteat, who was sitting on the side of the road.

Deputies located a handgun with an altered serial number in Poteat’s possession.

A court official set a $25,000 bond.