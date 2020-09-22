Report: Deputy finds convicted felon with firearm

Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Ray Larry, 56, address listed as Grove Street in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
While on patrol on Harmony Grove Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Madden stopped a Ford Ranger truck with an expired tag and found Larry, a convicted felon, driving.
A subsequent search of the truck revealed a handgun inside.
Bond information was not available.
