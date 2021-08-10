 Skip to main content
Report: Deputies respond to shots being fired and locate marijuana plants in Old Fort
11 Richard Darrin Cody.jpeg

Richard Darrin Cody

A deputy looking into a report of shots fired found no gunman, but he did find marijuana plants, authorities said Tuesday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Darrin Cody, 53, address listed as Davistown Church Road in Old Fort, with manufacturing marijuana.

At 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, deputies were called to Davistown Church Road in reference to shots being fired.

Neighbors reported the shots coming from Cody’s property.

As deputies searched the area for Cody, they located approximately 30 marijuana plants around a camper and on the back side of Cody’s residence, according to a news release.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

