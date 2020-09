× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need to talk to a woman believed to be the victim of mail theft, but they have been unable to locate her.

Detectives need to speak with Kelci Dobson, who is a probable victim in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone that has contact with her is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237