Report: Deputies find 3 grams of meth on jail inmate

A man faces a drug charge after taking meth to jail, authorities said Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Deputy Chris Byrd of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Lee McNeilly, 31, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo, with possession of a controlled substance in jail.
Officers found 3 grams of methamphetamine on McNeilly while he was being booked into the county jail on Nov. 9.
A court official set a $10,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.