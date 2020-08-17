You have permission to edit this article.
Report: Couple broke into Marion residence
Report: Couple broke into Marion residence

  • Updated
Two people face charges in an alleged break-in at a Marion home.

Deputy Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Curtis Jerome Avery, address listed as Red Hills Drive in Marion, and 27-year-old Shannon Nicole Mills, address listed as Owl Hollow Road in Marion, with breaking and entering.

Lambert was called to U.S. 221 Business Extension North in Marion at 10:24 a.m. on Friday, July 24 to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

When the deputy and homeowner arrived at the scene, they saw Avery and Mills jump from a window and run.

There was evidence that the pair broke into the house. Additional charges are pending.

Avery and Mills both got $10,000 bonds.

