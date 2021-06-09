 Skip to main content
Report: Convicted felon in possession of drugs and a handgun
Report: Convicted felon in possession of drugs and a handgun

  Updated
A convicted felon is back in trouble after authorities found he had drugs and a gun, according to a Wednesday news release.

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 24, address listed as homeless, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun.

Frisbee was called to Nix Creek Church Road at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in reference to a suspicious man on the caller’s porch.

The deputies arrived to find Frady, who was carrying a backpack.

A search of the bag turned up methamphetamine, cocaine and a handgun. Frady is a convicted felon.

A court official set a $31,000 bond.

Frady
