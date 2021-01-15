 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Convicted felon found in possession of firearm
0 comments

Report: Convicted felon found in possession of firearm

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
17 Richard Nelson Tyndal.jpeg

Richard Nelson Tyndal

 SUBMITTED

A convicted felon pulled over in late night traffic stop was charged with illegally having a weapon, authorities said Friday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Nelson Tyndal, 42, address listed as Canton, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 7, Jones stopped a truck on Interstate 40 due to traffic violations.

Tyndal was a passenger in the truck. He is a convicted felon and had a handgun in his possession.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics