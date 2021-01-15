Report: Convicted felon found in possession of firearm

A convicted felon pulled over in late night traffic stop was charged with illegally having a weapon, authorities said Friday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Nelson Tyndal, 42, address listed as Canton, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 7, Jones stopped a truck on Interstate 40 due to traffic violations.

Tyndal was a passenger in the truck. He is a convicted felon and had a handgun in his possession.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.