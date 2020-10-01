Report: Concealed permit holder failed to disclose that she had a gun

A deputy dispatched to check on a unconscious woman in a car charged her with not revealing that she had a gun and a permit to carry it, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Steven McPeters of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Steffanie Rene Huston, 29, address listed as Hopkins, S.C., with carrying a concealed handgun and not disclosing same to authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, McPeters responded to a call of an unconscious woman in a vehicle on U.S. 221 North.

When McPeters spoke to the woman, identified as Huston, he noticed a bulge in her sweatshirt, which was found to be a handgun.

Huston had a S.C. concealed handgun permit, which requires you to notify law enforcement officers of same immediately if approached by them.

Huston got a $1,000 bond.