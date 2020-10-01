 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Concealed permit holder failed to disclose that she had a gun
0 comments
top story

Report: Concealed permit holder failed to disclose that she had a gun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A deputy dispatched to check on a unconscious woman in a car charged her with not revealing that she had a gun and a permit to carry it, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Steven McPeters of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Steffanie Rene Huston, 29, address listed as Hopkins, S.C., with carrying a concealed handgun and not disclosing same to authorities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, McPeters responded to a call of an unconscious woman in a vehicle on U.S. 221 North.

When McPeters spoke to the woman, identified as Huston, he noticed a bulge in her sweatshirt, which was found to be a handgun.

Huston had a S.C. concealed handgun permit, which requires you to notify law enforcement officers of same immediately if approached by them.

Huston got a $1,000 bond.

2 Steffanie Rene Huston.jpg

Steffanie Rene Huston
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics