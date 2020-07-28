Report: Car caught on camera in area of motorcycle theft in Marion

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies hope the public can help them identify the driver of this vehicle, who could have information about a stolen motorcycle.
A Florida man reported on Tuesday, July 7 that someone took his 2013 Suzuki DR650 motorcycle from a location on Eplee Lane in Marion.
The car pictured here was caught on camera in the area at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information concerning the car or driver is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.