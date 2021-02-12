Report: Canton man charged with providing tobacco to McDowell inmate

A plot to get a smoke or two to an inmate went awry, authorities said.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged John-Paul Nelson Floyd, 48, address listed as Canton, with providing tobacco or vapor products to an inmate.

On the night of July 19, 2019, deputies inside the Sheriff’s Office saw on video camera a car pull up to the trash cans outside the building and place two bags inside. Upon retrieving and searching the bags, deputies located tobacco, chewing tobacco and rolling papers.

An investigation led to Floyd, who placed the bags there to be retrieved by an inmate at the McDowell County jail.

Floyd was just recently located and arrested.

A photo of Floyd was not available.

Floyd got a written promise to appear in court.