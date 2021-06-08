Report: Cameras catch Nebo suspect's crime spree.

Cameras recorded a Nebo man’s crime spree, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Barry Lee Sanders Jr., 37, address listed as Randolph Road in Nebo, with three counts of larceny, two counts of breaking and entering and one count each of injury to real property and possession of stolen goods.

On the morning of Thursday, May 20, a Nebo homeowner reported that he was out of town but could see someone tampering with the security cameras at his house on Old Highway 10 East.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies arrived and found Sanders at the scene. A review of additional security footage from the property showed Sanders broke into the residence on Tuesday, May 18 and stole an air fryer, a Blu-Ray player, a toaster, a vacuum cleaner, smoke detectors and a ukulele.

On the evening of Thursday, May 20, deputies were called to the intersection of Ramsey Drive and Wildlife Road, where they found a four-wheeler that had been stolen from a Jasmine Drive home. Surveillance video from a nearby house showed Sanders driving the ATV and leaving it at the intersection.

A court official set a $90,000 bond.

When it comes to trouble with the law, Sanders has had his share. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s inmate search, he has a criminal record dating back to 2001. He has convictions for possession of stolen goods, larceny, breaking and entering, safecracking, forgery, injury to real property, drug possession, receiving a stolen vehicle and other offenses.