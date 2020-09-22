 Skip to main content
Report: Call of suspicious vehicle turns up 10 grams of meth
Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerrid Baston Wells, 32, address listed as Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Cody was called to a residence on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

Cody spotted the vehicle and identified the driver as Wells.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A search of the automobile turned up 10.8 grams of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.

Wells was arrested Monday, Sept. 14. He got a $10,000 bond.

Jerrid Baston Wells

