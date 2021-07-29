Report: Call of suspicious people leads deputy to drugs

A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Kenneth Burleson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Derrick Cameron Jolley, 42, address listed as Spaulding Road in Marion, with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, Burleson and other deputies responded to a report of suspicious men at a convenience store on Sugar Hill Road.

They arrived to find Jolley, and a subsequent search of the suspect’s person turned up Suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.