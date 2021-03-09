Report: Call of suspicious activity turns up suspect with meth

A Marion man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Paul Edward Poteat, 32, address listed as Copper Pot Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Watson responded to Jacktown Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 in reference to suspicious activity.

While in the area, Watson stopped a vehicle occupied by Poteat. A search of the suspect’s belongings turned up methamphetamine.

Poteat got a written promise to appear in court.