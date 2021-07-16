 Skip to main content
Report: Call of domestic dispute in Old Fort leads deputy to wanted woman and drugs
  • Updated
Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Lindsay Harris, 28, address listed as Robertson Drive in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Robertson Drive at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. There they found Harris, who had outstanding warrants against her.

While taking Harris into custody, Jones located methamphetamine in her possession.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

