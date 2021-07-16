Report: Call of domestic dispute in Old Fort leads deputy to wanted woman and drugs

From staff reports
Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Lindsay Harris, 28, address listed as Robertson Drive in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Robertson Drive at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. There they found Harris, who had outstanding warrants against her.
While taking Harris into custody, Jones located methamphetamine in her possession.
A court official set a $10,000 bond.
