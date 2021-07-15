 Skip to main content
Report: Break-in suspect leaves DNA at scene of crime

Science helped crack the case, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Andy Manis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Olivia Michelle Bryan and 28-year-old Nickolas Charles Hall, addresses listed as Tatertown Loop in Nebo, with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

A Nebo man reported on Jan. 1, 2020 that someone broke into his Brackett Town Road residence and a shed and vehicles on the property and stole approximately $10,000 worth of items, including tools, clothing, jewelry, coins, household goods, collectibles and electronics.

Hall’s DNA was found on evidence collected at the scene. Bryan is Hall’s girlfriend.

Some of the stolen property was recovered.

A court official set Bryan a $22,000 bond and Hall a $42,500 bond.

