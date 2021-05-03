Report: Break-in suspect from Marion nabbed at scene of crime. Criminal history dates back to 1988.

Lt. Andy Manis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Eugene McKinney, 52, address listed as Wall Poole Road in Marion, with three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, safecracking and habitual felon.

Detective Paul Alkire also charged McKinney with possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official or employee.

McKinney has a long criminal record dating back to 1988, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, hit and and obtaining property by false pretense.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, a Worley Road resident arrived at her house to find a man inside. She fled and called 911.

Deputies and detectives arrived on the scene and located McKinney standing inside the tree line on the property. They chased him into the woods. When Alkire caught up with McKinney, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the detective.

On McKinney’s person and in bags he was carrying, authorities located property from the Worley Road residence, methamphetamine and a gun, according to a news release.