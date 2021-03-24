 Skip to main content
Report: Authorities seize marijuana from vehicle at checkpoint
  Updated
A Marion man faces a drug charge after stopping at a checkpoint, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Lucas Nathaniel McHone, 22, address listed as Burnette Road in Marion, with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the aid of N.C. Highway Patrol troopers and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents, conducted a checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill and Epley roads on Tuesday, March 9.

When McHone drove his vehicle up to the checkpoint, authorities smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

A subsequent search of the SUV turned up marijuana and paraphernalia.

McHone got a written promise to appear in court.

25 Lucas Nathaniel McHone.jpeg

Lucas Nathaniel McHone
