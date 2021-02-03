Report: Authorities raid Nebo home as part of ongoing drug investigation

Two people face drug charges after a January raid on a Nebo home, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Michelle Bates, 25, address listed as Scotts Cove Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Alkire also charged Jonathan Trey Sloan, 33, address listed as Dobbins Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 14, McDowell County sheriff’s deputies, Marion police officers and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations agents searched Bates’s home on Scotts Cove Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into possible drug activity at the residence.

Bates and Sloan were at the house.

A search turned up 21 grams of marijuana, .5 gram of methamphetamine and U.S. currency.

A court official set Bates a $35,000 bond and Sloan a $25,000 bond.