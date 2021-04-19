Report: Authorities locate drugs during probation search

A man on probation is back in trouble following a search of his residence, authorities said Monday.
Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerry Chris Trantham, 46, address listed as Owl Hollow Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, March 31, Alkire assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Trantham’s residence. Trantham is on probation and subject to warrantless searches.
Authorities located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the house.
A court official set a $15,000 bond.
