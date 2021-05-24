 Skip to main content
Report: A Nebo man stole go-cart and wood splitter
Report: A Nebo man stole go-cart and wood splitter

  • Updated
A Nebo man is accused of being a thief, authorities said on Monday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Austen James Bowie, 24, of Ramsey Drive in Nebo, with larceny.

It was reported on Saturday, May 1, that someone stole a go-cart and a wood splitter from property on Old Highway 10 East in Nebo.

A tip and further investigation led Hicks to Bowie.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.

25 Austen James Bowie.jpeg

Austen James Bowie

 SUBMITTED
