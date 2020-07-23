Report: 911 hang-up call leads deputies to wanted man and drugs
Report: 911 hang-up call leads deputies to wanted man and drugs

24 James Boyd Woodard Jr..jpg

James Boyd Woodard Jr.

 SUBMITTED

A 911 hang-up call led deputies to a wanted man who had drugs, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Boyd Woodard Jr., 24, address listed as Proctors Knob Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

At 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, Robinson aided other deputies with a suspicious vehicle from a 911 hang-up call.

The occupant of the car, Woodard, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. While being taken into custody, a search of his person revealed .60 gram of methamphetamine.

Woodard got a $10,000 bond.

