Remains found Tuesday likely those of missing Old Fort man

The human remains found in a wooded area off Lavender Road in Old Fort Tuesday morning, Oct. 13 are likely those of a man who went missing on Nov. 28, 2019, authorities said on Friday.

Joseph Mark Loftis, 40, who lived on Lavender Road, was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day last year.

Since then, investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office have followed up on several leads and conducted multiple searches for Loftis but have been unsuccessful.

At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received information that a resident of the area found skeletal remains in the woods.

The remains were recovered and sent for autopsy.

“Based on evidence found at the scene where the remains were recovered, the location of the scene and the amount of time the remains had been there, we believe it to be Joe Loftis,” said Capt. Shanon Smith. “However, due to the condition of the remains, a positive identity is going to take an extended amount of time.”

The remains showed no signs of foul play.