Remains found in wooded area of Old Fort; autopsy will determine identity
breaking top story

Remains found in wooded area of Old Fort; autopsy will determine identity

  • Updated
BREAKING NEWS.jpg
PIXABAY

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators were working a scene Tuesday in Old Fort where human remains were discovered.

A resident of the area found the skeletal remains in a wooded area off Lavender Road on Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office was notified through a Crime Stoppers tip at 10:46 a.m.

At this time, investigators are examining the scene and recovering the remains, which will be sent for autopsy to determine a positive identification.

An investigation continues.

According previous stories, authorities in January offered a $500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Lavender Road man who been missing since November 2019.

Authorities said at that time they had followed up on several leads and conducted multiple searches for the 40-year-old man but had been unsuccessful.

