Property in truck linked pair to McDowell car wash break-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A visit to McDowell by two Franklin men ended with their arrests after deputies linked them to a break in a car wash, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kyle Jordan Jenkins, 25, address listed as Franklin, with possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny, injury to personal property and breaking into a coin-operated machine.

Robinson also charged John Paul McCall, 37, address listed as Franklin, with larceny, injury to personal property, breaking into a coin-operated machine and possession of methamphetamine.

It was reported at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 that someone broke into coin machines at Zip Car Wash on U.S. 70 West, took money and tools and caused damage to locks.

The crimes were caught on video at the car wash, and deputies knew the description of the suspect vehicle. That night, Lt. Jason Cook of the Sheriff’s Office spotted a truck matching that description on U.S. 70 West.

When he pulled the truck over, he found Jenkins driving, McCall the passenger and items in the truck linking the two to the break-in at the car wash.

Jenkins got a $20,000 bond and McCall got a $15,000 bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, McCall has multiple previous convictions for larceny as well as probation violations. The department listed no previous convictions for Jenkins.