Two Old Fort women face charges after a search of a probationer's home, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Alicia Lund with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 53-year-old Kimberly Tyanne McCool of Old Fort with resisting a public officer and possession of firearm by felon.

Deputy Lund also charged 29-year-old Chandra Danielle McCool of Old Fort with simple possession of the scheduled IV controlled Substance and possession of firearm by felon.

Both are convicted felons and are prohibited by state law from possessing a firearm. They were each issued a $20,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 26, Deputy Lund responded to a call to assist federal probation officers during a visit to Chandra’s residence. A search turned up drugs and guns. Kimberly tried to leave the scene and did not comply with Deputy Lund’s commands.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database shows Kimberly McCool has previous convictions for DWI, driving without a license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a drug possession.

Chandra McCool's previous convictions include drug possession, post-release revocation and possession of a firearm by a felon.