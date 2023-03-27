Am Old Fort woman faces a drug charge, authorities said Monday.
Deputy William Guzman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Tilson with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Tilson was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
On March 15, Deputy Guzman was conducting a property check at a gas station on U.S. 221 North when the clerk asked him to speak with Tilson about stealing items from the store. A search of Tilson turned up methamphetamine, according to a news release.
A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Tilson has previous convictions for shoplifting, larceny and drug possession.