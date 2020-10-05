 Skip to main content
Old Fort woman charged with drug offense
Old Fort woman charged with drug offense

An Old Fort woman a faces drug charge after a traffic stop, authorities said Monday.

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Rochelle Bowman Hunt, 66, address listed as Bent Twig Drive in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.

At 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, Watson spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Tate Street Welcome Center and found Hunt driving.

Watson searched the vehicle and located .25 gram of methamphetamine.

After further investigation, Hunt was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

A court official set bond at $18,000 bond.

Bowman has criminal record dating back to 1990, including convictions for drug offenses, driving while impaired, worthless checks, identity theft, fraud, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to return rental property.

Rochelle Bowman Hunt

