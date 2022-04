The Old Fort Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual seen shopping at Dollar General.

This person was involved in "an incident" at the store located at 792 Batcave Rd. around 4 p.m., Monday, April 25. 2022. the police department said.

If you know the identity of this person, please contact Officer Ammons with the Old Fort Police department at (828-668-4244 ext. 308) or you may call the McDowell Communications Center (652-4000) to reach Officer Ammons.