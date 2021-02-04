 Skip to main content
Old Fort man facing rape and sexual battery charges
Old Fort man facing rape and sexual battery charges

  • Updated
A man faces charges after alleged incidents involving two women at a New Year's Eve party, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Chaven Andres Lytle, 26, address listed as Catawba River Road in Old Fort, with second-degree forcible rape and sexual battery.

During a party on New Year’s Eve, it was reported that Lytle had inappropriate sexual conduct with 21- and 24-year-old females.

A court official set a $101,000 bond. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender search site, Lytle has previous convictions for sell or delivery of drugs and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

5 Chaven Andres Lytle.jpeg

Chaven Andres Lytle
