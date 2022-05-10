 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Fort man faces drug charges after encountering checkpoint

An Old Fort man faces drug charges after rolling up on a checkpoint without a license, authorities said on Tuesday.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 40-year-old Adam Brock Craven of Old Fort with felonious possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a synthetic cannabinoid and felonious possession of methamphetamine. He was held on a $10,000 secured bond.

On April 29, deputies and troopers with the NCSHP were conducting a driver license checkpoint in the Old Fort community. Craven could not produce a valid driver’s license and a search of his vehicle turned up synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a news release.

“Great job by our Community Impact Team and great partners in the Highway Patrol,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows Craven has previous convictions for DWI, injury to property and multiple drug charges.

Adam Brock Craven

