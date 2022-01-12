Old Fort man faces child sex charges

And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 32-year-old James Robert Hollifield III of Hodges Creek Drive in Old Fort with first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He was held on a $600,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 17, the alleged sexual abuse of a prepubescent female who was an acquaintance of Hollifield was reported to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

An investigation led to the arrest of Hollifield later that same day. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center “Lily’s Place” of Marion assisted with the investigation.

According to a check of the N.C. Public Safety's offender site, Hollifield's previous criminal record consists of two driving while impaired convictions, one in 2007 and one in 2012.