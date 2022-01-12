 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Fort man faces child sex charges
0 Comments
alert top story editor's pick

Old Fort man faces child sex charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 32-year-old James Robert Hollifield III of Hodges Creek Drive in Old Fort with first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He was held on a $600,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 17, the alleged sexual abuse of a prepubescent female who was an acquaintance of Hollifield was reported to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

An investigation led to the arrest of Hollifield later that same day. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center “Lily’s Place” of Marion assisted with the investigation.

According to a check of the N.C. Public Safety's offender site, Hollifield's previous criminal record consists of two driving while impaired convictions, one in 2007 and one in 2012.

13 james robert hollifield III.jpg

James Robert Hollifield III

 MCSO
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog rescued in California after surviving deep snow and wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics