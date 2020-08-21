 Skip to main content
Old Fort man charged in Thursday shooting
Old Fort man charged in Thursday shooting

  • Updated
One man was in critical condition Friday and another was in jail following a shooting on Thursday, authorities said.

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Dennis Eugene Bradley, 59, address listed as Walkertown Road in Old Fort, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

At 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, deputies were called to a residence on Walkertown Road occupied by Bradley, 35-year-old Joseph Matthew Stewart and others after a report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, investigators determined that Bradley and Stewart got into an argument, at which time Bradley pulled a handgun and shot Stewart once in the chest.

Bradley fled the scene but was apprehended in Buncombe County a couple of hours later after turning himself in to police.

Stewart was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Bradley has a $150,000 bond.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender site turned up no previous convictions for Bradley.

