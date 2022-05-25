 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story editor's pick

Old Fort man charged in shooting incident

  • Updated
  • 0

An Old Fort man gunning for a relative hit a heat pump instead, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Brian Keith Wright of Old Fort with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wright was held on a $75,000 secured bond.

On May 19, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Old Fort where the victim said a relative tried to shoot him, according to a news release.

Deputies located Wright, who was armed with a 9mm handgun near the residence. He was taken into custody without incident. The victim was unharmed, but his heat pump was damaged by the fired bullet.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database turned up no prior convictions for Wright.

26 arrest Brian Keith Wright.jpg

Brian Keith Wright

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: Biden calls for action on gun laws after 21 killed