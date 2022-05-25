Old Fort man charged in shooting incident

An Old Fort man gunning for a relative hit a heat pump instead, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Brian Keith Wright of Old Fort with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wright was held on a $75,000 secured bond.

On May 19, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Old Fort where the victim said a relative tried to shoot him, according to a news release.

Deputies located Wright, who was armed with a 9mm handgun near the residence. He was taken into custody without incident. The victim was unharmed, but his heat pump was damaged by the fired bullet.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database turned up no prior convictions for Wright.