 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Fort man charged in connection with break-ins
0 Comments
top story editor's pick

Old Fort man charged in connection with break-ins

  • Updated
  • 0
030622-mmn-Jerry David Wheeler Jr..jpg

Jerry David Wheeler Jr.

An Old Fort man faces numerous charges in connection with a series of break- ins and thefts, authorities said on Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff's Office Detective Derrick McGinnis charged Jerry David Wheeler Jr., 48, of Old Fort with three counts of felonious breaking or entering, three counts of felonious larceny and three counts of felonious possession of stolen goods. These new charges are in addition to numerous others warrants already served on Wheeler. Wheeler was held on a $220,000 secured bond.

During the months of January and February numerous breaking or entering reports to storage units throughout McDowell County were filed with the Sheriff’s Office. Detective McGinnis was able to recover thousands of dollars’ worth of property and determine Wheeler was the individual responsible, according to a press release

Additional charges are anticipated on Wheeler, the Sheriff's Office said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian city submerged by deadly flooding

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics