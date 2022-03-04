Old Fort man charged in connection with break-ins

An Old Fort man faces numerous charges in connection with a series of break- ins and thefts, authorities said on Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff's Office Detective Derrick McGinnis charged Jerry David Wheeler Jr., 48, of Old Fort with three counts of felonious breaking or entering, three counts of felonious larceny and three counts of felonious possession of stolen goods. These new charges are in addition to numerous others warrants already served on Wheeler. Wheeler was held on a $220,000 secured bond.

During the months of January and February numerous breaking or entering reports to storage units throughout McDowell County were filed with the Sheriff’s Office. Detective McGinnis was able to recover thousands of dollars’ worth of property and determine Wheeler was the individual responsible, according to a press release

Additional charges are anticipated on Wheeler, the Sheriff's Office said.