Old Fort man charged in camper break-ins

An Old Fort man was recently charged with breaking into campers last winter, authorities said on Tuesday.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Clarence Wheeler of Old Fort with six counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and three counts of misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate set Wheeler's bond at $45,000 secured.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at a local business. Approximately $3,000 worth of property was taken from the campers. An investigation led to the arrest of Wheeler on Sept.23 and the recovery of several items of stolen property. Wheeler has been in the custody of other agencies since March 2022.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Wheeler has a long criminal record dating back 20 years, including convictions for selling drugs, fraud, larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, forgery, larceny from a merchant, larceny of a motor vehicle, speeding to elude arrest and tampering with a monitoring device.

He is currently in state prison with a projected release date of Aug. 3, 2024.