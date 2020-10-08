Nebo suspect charged with throwing gas on woman and trying to set shed ablaze

Tempers flared at a Nebo residence and a deputy charged a local woman with throwing gasoline on another woman and attempting to set a shed on fire, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Nebo, with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.

Jones responded to a dispute between several people on Ramsey Drive at 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The 40-year-old assault victim, who was not identified by authorities, reported that Keffer hit her and threw gasoline on her.

The victim and a male fled into a shed that Keffer then attempted to set on fire.

A court official set Keffer's bond at $50,500 bond.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender search turned up no previous convictions for Keffer.

Comments on the McDowell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated here had been trouble at the Ramsey Drive home before.

"When is the Sheriff's department going to stop all that is happening at this residence?" wrote Trisha Mace. "Lord please intervene."