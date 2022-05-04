Nebo sex offender faces new allegations

A convicted sex offender faces new allegations involving two children under the age of 10, authorities said on Wednesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Captain Shanon Smith charged 41-year-old Brent Matthew Pitman of Nebo with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. He held on a $600,000 secured bond.

On April 11 , the Sheriff’s Office took a report alleging Pitman had inappropriate sexual contact with two children under the age of 10, according to a news release.

The abuse was alleged to have taken place during the past two years. Pitman was arrested on April 22. Lily’s Place assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search, Pitman has multiple convictions dating back to 1997 for crimes that include second-degree sexual offense, assault on a female and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He had a total incarceration term of more than 16 years, according to NCDPS.