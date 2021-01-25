Nebo man seeks information on his dog’s death. He said he discovered the pet shot, mutilated

“I went back down to neighbor’s and started asking questions about the house he was behind of,” Weeks said Monday. “And he (the neighbor) told me that they took his dog at one point and denied it. But they went back up and called for their dog and it was whining in their house inside a crate. And I also got another message from a woman saying she caught this man trying to trap her dog in cage and feed it to his. And she also told me she moved away from here because of him. Because he was so sadistic towards animals and it creeped her out. I have messaged this person to see if they seen my dog. And of course they denied it.”