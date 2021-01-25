Nebo man seeks information on his dog’s death. He said he discovered the pet shot, mutilated

Several days ago, Jacob Weeks took to Facebook with an update on his dog, Roscoe, who had been missing for two weeks.
The news was not good. Weeks found him dead. And the brutal circumstances around his dog’s death have him asking the community for help finding the person who killed Roscoe.
On Sunday, Jan. 24, Weeks received a message from his neighbor stating they believe they found a dog that looked similar to Weeks’ dog. Weeks went down to the neighbor’s house and discovered his dog as well as a dead goat there. The incident took place on Red Oak Drive in Nebo.
“The first thing I noticed was the bullet hole in his neck,” Weeks told The McDowell News on Monday. “I went to go pick him up to carry him back up to my house and that’s when I noticed he wasn’t stiff like most dead animals would be after a couple hours. He wasn’t bloated and he didn’t have any signs of decomposing after two weeks of being missing. I carried him back up to the house and set him down and I was looking at him and that’s when I discovered his testicles were missing.”
Weeks contacted his brother to help him bury Roscoe. As they prepared to bury him they discovered that Roscoe’s backside had been cut out as well. They went ahead and buried Roscoe and then Weeks contacted his neighbor again in an effort to get more details.
“I went back down to neighbor’s and started asking questions about the house he was behind of,” Weeks said Monday. “And he (the neighbor) told me that they took his dog at one point and denied it. But they went back up and called for their dog and it was whining in their house inside a crate. And I also got another message from a woman saying she caught this man trying to trap her dog in cage and feed it to his. And she also told me she moved away from here because of him. Because he was so sadistic towards animals and it creeped her out. I have messaged this person to see if they seen my dog. And of course they denied it.”
Several people on Facebook said they would chip in on a reward for information leading to an arrest. For more information, see Jacob Weeks' Facebook page.