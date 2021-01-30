Nebo man, Marion man face drug charges

Two men face drug charges after a traffic stop.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Scott Dale Honeycutt, 47, address listed as Vein Mountain Road in Nebo, with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watson also charged Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, address listed as Finley Road in Marion, with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Watson was on patrol in the Deer Park Road area and stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The driver, McNeil, did not have a license. Honeycutt was the passenger.

A search of the vehicle and suspects turned up 8.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Honeycutt.

A court official set Honeycutt and McNeil to $10,500 bonds each.