Nebo man jailed on child-sex offenses

A Nebo man was behind bars Monday, accused of sexual offenses against a 2-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy, authorities said in a news release.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, address listed as Chestnut Oak Forest Drive in Nebo, with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse involving a sexual act and one count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult, incest of a child less than 13 years of age and first degree statutory sex offense.

Detectives received an anonymous tip that led to the investigation, which determined that Carver had inappropriate sexual contact with the victims, an 8-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

The offenses occurred over the past six months, and the suspect is acquainted with the victims.

Carver is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender information site listed no previous convictions for Carver.