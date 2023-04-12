A stranded motorcyclist turned out to be a wanted man with drugs, authorities said on Wednesday.

Detective Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 28-year-old Joseph Lee Roland of Nebo with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Roland was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

On March 23, detectives stopped to assist a stranded motorcyclist. The driver, identified as Roland, had two outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest, according to a news release. A search turned up methamphetamine.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions.