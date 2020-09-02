Nebo man charged with murder in shooting death of 85-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebo man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Marvin Randall Hensley, 34, address listed as Edwards Drive in Nebo, with murder.

Deputies responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to find the homeowner, 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased. Deputies were there for a welfare check at the request of a home health care worker.

His body was sent for autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound.

An investigation into the homicide led to the murder charge against Hensley, who was acquainted with Eckard.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

“This was a terrible tragedy, and our condolences are with the family,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “I want to recognize the hard work by everyone from our office, the SBI and Marion Police Department. This was a joint effort by all agencies.”

Hensley is in jail under no bond.

Eckard served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War as a combat medic.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hensley has previous convictions for larceny and assault on a female,