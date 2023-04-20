A Nebo man has been charged after a break-in investigation.

Deputy Jordan Cox with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Jordan Stapleton of Nebo with felonious breaking and entering. Stapleton was issued a written promise to appear.

On March 18, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a breaking and entering. The homeowner confronted Stapleton before any items could be taken from the residence. Deputies arrested Stapleton at the scene.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety listed no previous convictions for Stapleton.