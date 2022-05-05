Nebo man charged with assaulting woman

A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Detective Andy Manis charged 45-year-old Michael Robert Whitson of Nebo with felonious assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was held without bond until a hearing before a judge.

On April 14, a Nebo woman reported she had been assaulted by Whitson, who is her child’s father, and strangled with medical tubing.

She sustained numerous minor injuries from the assault, according to a news release. Whitson was arrested on April 22 following an investigation.