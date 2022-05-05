 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story editor's pick

Nebo man charged with assaulting woman

  • 0
6 arrest Michael Robert Whitson.jpg

Michael Robert Whitson

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Detective Andy Manis charged 45-year-old Michael Robert Whitson of Nebo with felonious assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was held without bond until a hearing before a judge.

On April 14, a Nebo woman reported she had been assaulted by Whitson, who is her child’s father, and strangled with medical tubing.

She sustained numerous minor injuries from the assault, according to a news release. Whitson was arrested on April 22 following an investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Fed raises interest rates half-point in biggest hike since 2000