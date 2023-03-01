A Nebo man with a long criminal history is back in trouble after trying to pull off a scrap metal scam, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Nathan Eugene Owens of Nebo with felony obtaining property by false pretense. Owens was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

On Jan 23, deputies responded to a local scrap metal business in reference to fraud, according to a news release. The investigation determined that Nathan Owens sold metal to the business, changed the amount on the ticket and left with several hundred dollars more than it was worth.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database shows Owens has previous convictions for larceny, multiple drug possession counts, carrying a concealed weapon, injury to personal property, driving offenses and failure to appear.