NC Court of Appeals upholds Marion woman's drug convictions

The state Court of Appeals has upheld a Marion woman’s drug-trafficking conviction.

Joanna Kaye Julius, 36, of Thunder Hill Drive, Marion, was found guilty by a jury in McDowell County Superior Court in April 2019, of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, her total incarceration time is 17 years, nine months.

Julius appealed the verdict, and the case was heard in the N.C. Court of Appeals in October 2021 by Chief Judge Donna Stroud, Judge John Tyson and Judge Lucy Inman. Their opinion of the case, resulting in two concurring with the conviction and one dissenting in part, was filed on March 1, 2022.

In May 2018, McDowell deputies and troopers responded to a single-vehicle car crash on Tom’s Creek Road. The vehicle ran into a ditch, and witnesses stated the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene due to outstanding warrants. Julius was a passenger in the vehicle, which was owned by her parents, documents state. Julius remained at the scene.

While officers attempted to locate the driver’s identity in the vehicle, a search of a black and green bag in the vehicle turned up 40.83 grams of methamphetamine, cellphones and scales. As a result of this evidence, Julius’ backpack was searched, which obtained a glass smoking pipe, five cellphones, a handgun, a notebook, $1,785 in cash and one-tenth of an ounce of methamphetamine. She was subsequently charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and found guilty during her trial.

In the appeal of her case, Julius’s attorney claimed the court erred in denying a motion to suppress evidence found in a warrantless search of her parent’s vehicle without probable cause, and failed to provide additional instruction about her knowledge of the drugs in the vehicle to the jury. Julius denied in court that she had any knowledge of the items contained in the black and green bag.

The opinion of the appeals court filed on March 1, 2022, states in part, “The trial court properly denied Defendant's motion to suppress. Officers had reasonable suspicion to search the vehicle involved in an accident to find the identification of the purported driver, and from the contents of the black and green Nike bag, developed probable cause to search Defendant's person and backpack … Defendant received a fair trial free from prejudicial errors. We affirm the findings and conclusions as noted to deny Defendant’s motion to suppress and find no error in the jury’s verdict or in the judgment entered theron.”

Stroud and Tyson both concurred. Inman dissented in part to the ruling.

“Because the evidence and argument presented to the trial court did not establish probable cause of the warrantless search of Defendants’ parent’s vehicle, I respectfully dissent from the majority’s decision affirming the trial court’s denial of Defendant's motion to suppress,” Inman states in the document. “I concur in the majority’s mandate denying Defendant relief related to the trial court’s failure to give the requested jury instruction.”

Inman continues that the search of the vehicle could not be justified as incident to Defendant’s arrest because, as the majority concedes, the illegal drugs and paraphernalia seized from vehicle established the probable cause to arrest and search Julius of her belongings, “Police did not form the intent to arrest Defendant until after finding contraband in the vehicle through the warrantless search … I would hold that the warrantless search of the vehicle was unconstitutional.” She added that the evidence discovered in the black and green Nike bag should have been suppressed during the trial.

“I would reverse the trial’s court order denying Defendant’s motion to suppress, vacate Defendant’s convictions and remand for a new trial.”

